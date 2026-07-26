GCC: Over 36 metric tonne of household waste collected on July 25

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) collected 36.64 metric tonne of waste, including old sofas, mattresses, wooden furniture, and clothes, from 105 locations on Saturday (July 25) based on prior requests.
The waste was transported by 43 vehicles, and incinerated at the Kodungaiyur plant.
Launched in October 2025, this weekly waste collection initiative allows residents to dispose of bulky household waste safely.
To utilise this service, citizens must register on the ‘Namma Chennai’ app, call 1913, or send a WhatsApp message to 94450 61913.
GCC workers visit registered homes directly every Saturday for collection, and the public is encouraged to take advantage of this service.