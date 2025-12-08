Will follow new rules once job regularised: Cleanliness workers of Ambattur zone

CHENNAI: Cleanliness workers in the Ambattur zone of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) continued their strike for a second consecutive day on Sunday, opposing the civic body’s proposal to outsource solid waste management and its recently imposed service guidelines.

The agitation follows similar protests earlier this year in the Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones, where workers refused to join the private contractors and wanted to continue working under the GCC contract.

The Corporation has issued 9 service guidelines, including mandatory wearing of uniforms during duty hours, and has stated that non-compliance will result in workers being marked absent. Workers, however, argue that the new rules have been introduced without addressing long-standing basic welfare issues.

Workers alleged they were denied weekly off, and do not receive Provident Fund (PF) or Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) benefits. “We’ll comply with the new guidelines only if we’re regularised as permanent staff,” said a worker.

A worker from Ward 80, who has been employed for over 15 years, said they had previously purchased uniforms on their own to avoid injuries and be identifiable to road users. “Now the Corporation is issuing uniforms with stricter rules. Imposing these rules without providing security or benefits is effectively treating us like outsourced staff. The rules also say that we should not refuse any office-related task from senior officials. We’re willing to follow the guidelines, but only if we’re made permanent,” the worker said.

GCC’s Regional Deputy Commissioner (Central Region) HR Koushik told DT Next that wearing uniforms was mandatory and the protest was unexpected. “We have asked workers to wear the uniform. It is a basic requirement. At present, we’re managing solid waste operations by deploying workers from other zones,” he said.

Women workers in particular said the absence of toilet facilities causes considerable difficulty during menstruation. “There are no proper toilet facilities. The Corporation has said action will be taken if workers leave their assigned locations. I’m responsible for 8 streets and often have to look for toilets elsewhere. During menstruation, I sometimes leave early after informing supervisors,” she said.

Koushik added that the Corporation was working to improve conditions. “Around 200 shelters will be constructed across wards to provide rest spaces for workers. Arrangements are also being planned at food distribution points so that workers have a place to sit and eat. Many workers are willing to resume duty, but unions are persuading them to stay away,” he stated.

A GCC official in Ambattur zone, however, pointed to inefficiencies within the workforce, saying several supervisors, known as masters, were found to be lethargic. “Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran has withdrawn the supervisor role and reassigned these staff to field duties,” the official added. “Public complaints about irregular waste collection have increased, with some workers reportedly absent after 9.30 am. Uniforms and time discipline are essential. In emergencies or during menstruation, women workers have been advised to take rest.”

One worker hospitalised due to indefinite fast

One of the four women workers fasting indefinitely in Chennai was hospitalised on Sunday, even as the group continued its protest for the seventh consecutive day demanding reinstatement after losing their jobs on August 1. M Saraswathi, K Kalpana, V Velankanni and E Saraswathi have been on an indefinite fast at the Uzhaipor Urimai Iyakkam (UUI) union office since December 1. Saraswathi was admitted to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital after her health deteriorated. They are affiliated to the UUI, while the Labour Trade Union Centre (LTUC) launched the fast-unto-death protest on November 17 after the GCC handed over operations in Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar to Chennai Enviro Solutions, resulting in hundreds of workers losing their jobs. On November 30, Jenova and Bharathi were hospitalised after fasting for 14 days. Following their withdrawal, two others, Vasanthi and Geetha, stepped down from the protest, and the next batch of four began the current phase on Monday.