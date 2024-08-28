GCC opts for private players to clean Marina and Besant Nagar beaches

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has decided to outsource solid waste management and litter control at the Marina and Besant Nagar beaches in the city. The development comes after the civic body recently handed over solid waste management in Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar - Zones 5 and 6 - to private parties.

The tender for the privatisation of the two zones has been floated. "As of now, the GCC is taking care of the beaches. Tenders for the privatisation of solid waste management at the beaches will be taken up along with the tender process for Zones 5 and 6 and will be transferred to the successful bidder. The corporation aims to expedite the process and commences it soon. Heavy duty mechanical sweepers will be deployed for beach cleanup," GCC commissioner J Kumaragurubaran said.

Recently, three All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) were launched to monitor garbage dumping and illegal encroachments at the Marina and Besant Nagar beaches.

Meanwhile, private contractors are already taking care of door-to-door collection, transportation, and disposal of garbage in 10 out of 15 zones in the city, not counting Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar.

The privatisation move aims to improve waste management services, reduce litter, and enhance public health.

The Chennai Corporation will monitor the private contractors' performance to ensure they meet the agreed-upon standards.

More than 6,000 MT of waste is generated in the city daily.