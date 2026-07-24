GCC holds meeting to bring children back to classrooms

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation on Friday (July 24) reviewed measures to prevent school dropouts and reintegrate out-of-school children into the education system, at a meeting chaired by Commissioner GS Sameeran with officials, volunteers and NGOs.
The focus was on spotting vulnerable children early and tightening coordination across departments.
The discussion topics ranged from protecting children without parental care and running rehabilitation and counselling services, to deploying psychologists in resettlement colony schools and training teachers on physical and mental health awareness.
The officials also flagged the need to curb drug abuse near schools and hold special camps to help children secure Aadhaar cards, birth certificates, and other documents needed for admission.
Better drinking water facilities in schools and a shared data system to flag at-risk children before they drop out were also discussed. The Commissioner directed departments to coordinate closely so vulnerable children get timely educational, protection and rehabilitation support.