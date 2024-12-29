GCC floats tender to build stormwater drains in Manali zone for Rs 20.79 lakh

CHENNAI: As recent rains led to inundation in various places in north Chennai, the Greater Chennai Corporation has floated a tender to construct stormwater drains in Manali zone areas (Zone 2) and allocated Rs 20.79 lakh for the project.

As the inflow increased in the catchment area of Red Hills reservoir and about 500 cusecs to 1,000 cusecs, water was discharged from the reservoir, many regions of Manali and Madhavaram zones were flooded. The primary reasons for inundation are the lack of stormwater drains and waterbodies not being desilted in the locality.

To prevent flooding in the area, the Chennai corporation has floated a tender to construct stormwater drains at various locations in the Manali zone, costing Rs 20.79 lakh.

Under the councillor's development fund, a stormwater drain will be constructed at Vedhachalam Street from Chandra Amman Koil Street to Bharathidasan Street for Rs 7.40 lakh, noted a tender copy from GCC.

Similarly, to relieve residents from Bharathiyar Street to Perumal Koil Street of flooding during the monsoon seasons, the civic body planned to construct SWD in Ward 22 at Rs 64.44 lakh. Also, Rs 69.45 lakh has been allocated to build a drain from Bharathidasan Street to Bharathiyar Street in the Manali zone.

Meanwhile, to carry out beautification work at the parks in the Manali zone, the Chennai corporation has floated a tender to set up a fountain at a park in VS Mani Nagar, Vadaperumbakkam, at a total cost of Rs 40.90 lakh. Additionally, under the Chennai mayor development fund, a midday meal room will be constructed at the Chennai Primary School in Chinnasekkadu Devarajan Street in Manali zone for Rs 22.46 lakh.