GCC councillors push for limited tenders to speed up emergency works; no ban in place, says Commissioner

CHENNAI: Arguing that traditional open tenders cause severe execution delays, some of the councillors urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to utilise the limited tender process for urgent public works.
Raising the issue, Ward 42 councillor M Renuka of the CPI emphasised that while the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Act aims to ensure fair competition and value for money, it does not mandate open tenders in all circumstances.
"In urgent works such as monsoon repairs, road damage, and cyclone impacts, waiting for the open tender process adversely affects the general public," Renuka argued. "If a genuine emergency is officially recorded and invitations are extended transparently to qualified contractors, limited tendering is fully legal. Our priority is prompt service, though rules must be strictly followed to prevent favouritism," she said.
Echoing her concerns, several DMK councillors noted that minor repair work such as restoring damaged manhole chambers and fixing localised road patches could be executed much faster through limited tenders.
By adhering to strict administrative approvals while utilising limited tenders, the GCC can address emergency infrastructure damage promptly ahead of the upcoming monsoon season, the councillors added.
The suggestions came in the backdrop of steps taken by the civic body, and several government agencies and departments, to bring contracts under closer scrutiny to prevent leakage in the form of corruption and wastage.
Addressing the council, GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran clarified that the process remains fully operational. "Limited tenders are not banned in either the corporation or the State," the Commissioner explained. "A detailed circular outlining the mandatory procedures is already in place, so the limited tender has not been cancelled."