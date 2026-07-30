GCC councillors push for limited tenders to speed up emergency works; no ban in place, says Commissioner

Echoing her concerns, several DMK councillors noted that minor repair work such as restoring damaged manhole chambers and fixing localised road patches could be executed much faster through limited tenders.

By adhering to strict administrative approvals while utilising limited tenders, the GCC can address emergency infrastructure damage promptly ahead of the upcoming monsoon season, the councillors added.

The suggestions came in the backdrop of steps taken by the civic body, and several government agencies and departments, to bring contracts under closer scrutiny to prevent leakage in the form of corruption and wastage.

Addressing the council, GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran clarified that the process remains fully operational. "Limited tenders are not banned in either the corporation or the State," the Commissioner explained. "A detailed circular outlining the mandatory procedures is already in place, so the limited tender has not been cancelled."