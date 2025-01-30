GCC councillors fume as Chennai Corporation officials skip ward, standing committee meetings

CHENNAI: Several councillors and even standing committee members of the Greater Chennai Corporation criticised the officials, including the Corporation Commissioner, for skilling the monthly meetings, which, the public representatives said, was affecting the redressal of issues in their wards.

According to TV Semmozhi (ward 104), the officials at the zonal office and also headquarters skip the ward and standing committee meetings citing meetings with senior officials. “Even when we try to meet them in person, these officials say they have meetings with the superiors. Due to this, we are unable to take up public grievances with them,” the councillor said.

Echoing her, standing committee (education) chairman D Vishwanathan fumed that not just zonal officials even Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran appeared disinterested in meeting the councillors. “Even if we manage to meet him, it would last less than five minutes. If none of the officials are available to meet the ward members, how will we raise complaints and address them,” he asked.

Deputy Mayor Mageshkumaar M admitted that civic officials should be part of the monthly meeting as per protocol, and said the councillors should postpone the meeting if they fail to participate.

Mayor R Priya added that it was important for the senior officials to take part in the meetings and address the complaints raised by the councillors.