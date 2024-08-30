GCC council ratifies privatising waste management in Tondiarpet, Anna Nagar

CHENNAI: The councillors belonging to CPM and VCK walked out of the council meeting condemning the resolution passed by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to privatise conservancy works in zones 4 and 8 (Tondiarpet and Anna Nagar).

The corporation has already privatised conservancy operations in 10 zones, and the tender has been floated for zones 5 and 6 (Royapuram and ThiruViKa Nagar). The TNUIFSL has agreed to appoint the consultant at an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 crore to help GCC bear the total cost involved in the proposal to privatise zones 4 and 8.

Additionally, in Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones (zones 9 to 15), the outsourcing of solid waste collection and transport has been extended for four years.

The civic body has called an online tender for the selection of an independent engineer for the collection and transportation of solid waste in zones 11, 12, 14 and 15 (Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Perungudi and Shollinganallur respectively) at an estimated cost of Rs 9.98 crore and at the cost of Rs 9.99 crore in zones 9, 10 and 13 (Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Adyar). The tender will be extended for four years.

The CPM councillors R Jayaraman, M Renuka and P Vimala, and VCK members K Ambethvalavan, Shanthi (alias) Yazhini and Kiran Sharmili condemned the resolution. Despite the mayor passing the resolution, the ward members walked out of the council hall and opposed privatising solid waste management in zones 4 and 8.