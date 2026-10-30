GCC council meetings: Call to live telecast meetings on Assembly model

CHENNAI: Valasaravakkam Zone Chairman V Rajan on Thursday urged the Mayor and Commissioner to broadcast Greater Chennai Corporation council meetings live on the lines of Parliament and State Assembly proceedings.
A live telecast would allow citizens across all wards to directly follow civic proceedings and track their representatives' interventions, Rajan said.
He also raised objections to a recent circular stating that Area Sabha meetings would be chaired by Assistant Executive Engineers or Junior Engineers. Citing a Tamil Nadu Local Bodies Act order dated 24 June 2022, Rajan pointed out that the elected councillor is the chairperson, while engineers serve only as member-secretaries.
Further, he requested that remaining funds from the Rs 60 lakh ward allocation be pooled flexibly for monsoon preparedness, emergency drainage pumps, and infrastructure works before the council's term ends.
Commissioner GS Sameeran clarified that the circular's wording was an administrative error and a revised copy would confirm councillors as chairpersons. He added that instructions will be issued allowing remaining ward funds to be deployed for emergency infrastructure and monsoon contingencies.