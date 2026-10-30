GCC council meetings: Call to live telecast meetings on Assembly model

A live telecast would allow citizens across all wards to directly follow civic proceedings and track their representatives' interventions, Rajan said.

He also raised objections to a recent circular stating that Area Sabha meetings would be chaired by Assistant Executive Engineers or Junior Engineers. Citing a Tamil Nadu Local Bodies Act order dated 24 June 2022, Rajan pointed out that the elected councillor is the chairperson, while engineers serve only as member-secretaries.

Further, he requested that remaining funds from the Rs 60 lakh ward allocation be pooled flexibly for monsoon preparedness, emergency drainage pumps, and infrastructure works before the council's term ends.