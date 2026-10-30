GCC council meet | White paper sought on waste contracts; councillor alleges extortion by staff

CHENNAI: Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumaar on Thursday asked Commissioner GS Sameeran to table a White Paper in the next meeting on contract terms and financial settlements of private waste management firms Ramky and Urbaser Sumeet.
The White Paper should detail mandated versus actual worker deployment per ward and list pending dues, Magesh Kumaar said. Uncollected garbage is piling up across the city, he noted, adding that private agencies claim unpaid Corporation bills have left them unable to disburse workers’ salaries.
He pointed out that construction and demolition waste remains uncollected in many areas despite being outsourced. Observing that earlier contracts with high per-tonnage rates led to arbitration, he urged the civic body to contest such matters in the High Court rather than relying on arbitration.
He also suggested that the Corporation adopt the Highways Department model by floating annual zonal road maintenance contracts, enabling vendors to repair damaged stretches identified by Assistant Engineers throughout the year.
AIADMK Ward 7 councillor K Karthik on Thursday alleged that a local Assistant Engineer and staff were extorting illegal fines in his area. Karthik alleged that staff demanded Rs 25,000, collected Rs 10,000 against an official receipt, and took another Rs 2,000 via Google Pay into personal accounts of road workers.
He also flagged illegal sewage connections into stormwater drains. Karthik said at Kargil Nagar Primary School, where 370 students are enrolled, LKG and UKG children remain excluded from the Midday Meal scheme, forcing teachers to share meals meant for older pupils.
He also sought uniform timings across all GCC schools, matching the extended area schedule to the core city’s 8.30 am to 3.30 pm routine.