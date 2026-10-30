GCC council meet | White paper sought on waste contracts; councillor alleges extortion by staff

The White Paper should detail mandated versus actual worker deployment per ward and list pending dues, Magesh Kumaar said. Uncollected garbage is piling up across the city, he noted, adding that private agencies claim unpaid Corporation bills have left them unable to disburse workers’ salaries.

He pointed out that construction and demolition waste remains uncollected in many areas despite being outsourced. Observing that earlier contracts with high per-tonnage rates led to arbitration, he urged the civic body to contest such matters in the High Court rather than relying on arbitration.

He also suggested that the Corporation adopt the Highways Department model by floating annual zonal road maintenance contracts, enabling vendors to repair damaged stretches identified by Assistant Engineers throughout the year.