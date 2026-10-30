GCC council meet: Members air toilet woes, poor hygiene

Ward 170 councillor KR Kathirmurugan said work on a modular public toilet on Ponniyamman Kovil Street, executed through the Special Projects Department, was halted midway, causing severe hardship to women and senior citizens. Of the five public toilets in his area, one was demolished for reconstruction, while the remaining four lack basic amenities and maintenance, he said.

The Mayor replied that structural components are being assembled using a crane, and the delay occurred due to a temporary hold on payments to the contractor. She stated that work has now been ordered to resume and the facility will open by the second week of November under the supervision of the Regional Deputy Commissioner (RDC).

Ward 99 DMK councillor Parithi Ilamsuruthi questioned why new toilets have not been built at Pullapuram and Shastri Nagar after the existing ones, used for over 30 years, were demolished three months ago. He noted that no progress had taken place despite the Mayor promising swift action two months ago.