GCC Commissioner Sameeran holds talks with World Bank delegates on improving sustainability, Chennai infrastructure

"A major priority is enhancing climate resilience by formulating integrated flood and rescue management strategies and implementing urban heat mitigation measures such as cool-roof solutions to combat the urban heat effect across corporation buildings," Commissioner Sameeran told DT Next.

"The proposal includes establishing a widespread network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at strategic locations across the city in a PPP model and installing rooftop solar panels across administrative complexes and Chennai Schools," he said. "Additionally, the collaboration aims to upgrade GCC's public health centres and hospitals to world-class health infrastructure with advanced technical support for long-term emergency readiness."