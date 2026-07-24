GCC Commissioner Sameeran holds talks with World Bank delegates on improving sustainability, Chennai infrastructure

CHENNAI: Exploring the possibilities of raising funds and enlisting assistance for key urban, environmental, and infrastructure projects across the city under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner GS Sameeran held high-level discussions with delegates from the World Bank at Ripon Building on Thursday (July 23).
"A major priority is enhancing climate resilience by formulating integrated flood and rescue management strategies and implementing urban heat mitigation measures such as cool-roof solutions to combat the urban heat effect across corporation buildings," Commissioner Sameeran told DT Next.
"The proposal includes establishing a widespread network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at strategic locations across the city in a PPP model and installing rooftop solar panels across administrative complexes and Chennai Schools," he said. "Additionally, the collaboration aims to upgrade GCC's public health centres and hospitals to world-class health infrastructure with advanced technical support for long-term emergency readiness."
Beyond environmental and public health initiatives, the discussion also touched upon improving economic sustainability by exploring asset monetisation strategies wherein revenue could be increased by improving the usage of underutilised lands and buildings.
Also, technical and viability gap funding for GCC projects, technical assistance for the circular economy, and the future of Chennai public health systems were discussed with the World Bank team, added Sameeran.
The team comprised Principal Industry Specialist Ommid Saberi, Global Operations Lead Nguyen Nhan, and Green Building Expert Autif Mohammed Sayyed.