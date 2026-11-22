The participating teams have identified high-heat areas in Chennai and are developing concept designs for specific roads using nature-based solutions. The teams comprise architects, urban designers, GIS and climate-data experts, students, civil society groups and community representatives.

The event was organised in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Auroville Consulting, Cool Coalition, Open City and the Embassy of Switzerland.

The initiative comes against the backdrop of rising temperatures and the Urban Heat Island effect, which disproportionately affect economically weaker sections and vulnerable communities. It aims to identify streets in heat-prone areas and develop practical solutions to reduce temperatures and improve public spaces.