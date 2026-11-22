CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner GS Sameeran visited a design camp, titled 'Cooler Streets Design Jam – Chennai', at Ripon Building on Saturday and interacted with teams working on proposals to make the city's streets cooler, greener and more pedestrian-friendly.
The participating teams have identified high-heat areas in Chennai and are developing concept designs for specific roads using nature-based solutions. The teams comprise architects, urban designers, GIS and climate-data experts, students, civil society groups and community representatives.
The event was organised in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Auroville Consulting, Cool Coalition, Open City and the Embassy of Switzerland.
The initiative comes against the backdrop of rising temperatures and the Urban Heat Island effect, which disproportionately affect economically weaker sections and vulnerable communities. It aims to identify streets in heat-prone areas and develop practical solutions to reduce temperatures and improve public spaces.
The proposed interventions include increasing shade and tree cover through the selection of suitable species, identifying planting locations and ensuring proper maintenance. Teams are also exploring the use of heat-reducing road materials, including permeable paving, heat-reflective surfaces and construction materials that absorb less heat.
Improving pedestrian infrastructure, including safer and more comfortable footpaths and accessibility for persons with disabilities, is another key focus. The designs will draw on temperature data, field studies and feedback from residents.
Appreciating the ideas presented by the teams, Sameeran urged them to develop practical solutions suited to Chennai's climate and local conditions. He stressed the need to integrate climate-resilient infrastructure, urban greening, sustainable transport and accessible public spaces into street design.
The design camp provides a collaborative platform for designers, urban planning experts and other stakeholders to exchange ideas, consult experts and develop innovative solutions for climate-resilient and people-friendly streets in Chennai.