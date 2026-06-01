GCC Commissioner inspects MLP, flood mitigation works

The Commissioner first inspected the MLP facility, which comprises ground floor, seven upper floors and two basement levels, with parking capacity for 513 two-wheelers and 222 four-wheelers.

At present, 282 two-wheelers are parked in the basement levels and 37 four-wheelers on the fourth floor free of charge. Officials said the tender process is under way to introduce parking fees and equip the facility with modern parking management technology.

Sameeran urged residents to make use of the facility to reduce roadside parking and ease traffic congestion in the commercial hub.

As part of monsoon preparedness measures, the Commissioner inspected the point in Namachivayapuram where the Virugambakkam canal meets Cooum River. He directed officials to immediately remove blockages and undertake desilting works to ensure the free flow of rainwater.