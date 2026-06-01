GCC Commissioner inspects MLP, flood mitigation works

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner GS Sameeran on Sunday inspected the operation of the multi-level parking (MLP) facility on Thanikachalam Road in T Nagar and reviewed flood mitigation measures at key canal junctions in the city ahead of the northeast monsoon.
The Commissioner first inspected the MLP facility, which comprises ground floor, seven upper floors and two basement levels, with parking capacity for 513 two-wheelers and 222 four-wheelers.
At present, 282 two-wheelers are parked in the basement levels and 37 four-wheelers on the fourth floor free of charge. Officials said the tender process is under way to introduce parking fees and equip the facility with modern parking management technology.
Sameeran urged residents to make use of the facility to reduce roadside parking and ease traffic congestion in the commercial hub.
As part of monsoon preparedness measures, the Commissioner inspected the point in Namachivayapuram where the Virugambakkam canal meets Cooum River. He directed officials to immediately remove blockages and undertake desilting works to ensure the free flow of rainwater.
He also inspected the confluence of the Virugambakkam and Trustpuram canals near Nelson Manickam Road and instructed officials to expedite flood mitigation works, including desilting operations and the construction of flood-protection walls.
Sameeran also inspected a newly constructed indoor cricket and volleyball turf at Namachivayapuram and interacted with residents to assess its utilisation.
Earlier in the day, he led a pledge against the use of tobacco products at a programme organised to mark World No-Tobacco Day at the community hall in T Nagar. Senior officials of the GCC, the Public Health Department, and other departments participated in the event.