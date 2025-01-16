GCC collects 5323 metric tonnes of debris from 7 zones in a week

CHENNAI: At least 5,323.42 metric tons of construction waste and debris have been removed in the Greater Chennai Corporation across various zones since January 7, 2025 to January 13, 2025 in an intensive clean up drive.

All roads, bus stands, parks, cemeteries, flyovers, areas under flyovers and underpasses were cleaned intensively and garbage, construction debris, posters and advertising hoardings were removed and cleaned.

The highest amount of 883.17 metrics tons of waste was collected in the Teynampet zone, followed by 831.72 metric tons in Adyar zone, 815 metric tons in Tondiarpet zone and 746.81 metric tons in Anna Nagar zone. At least 732.35 metric tons debris was collected from the Kodambakkam zone, 695.95 metric tons from Royapuram zone and 618.42 metric tons from Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zone.

The collected waste was transported to the dumping grounds in Perungudi and Kodungaiyur using 59 vehicles And other machines for removal. The intensive cleaning drive will continue in the remaining eight zones, including Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Ambattur, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur on Friday.

A press release from the Greater Chennai Corporation urged the public to cooperate with the corporation's cleaning efforts by disposing of waste properly and not littering public spaces. Construction waste and debris should only be dumped at designated locations. Fifteen designated points have been identified across the city for the collection of construction waste and debris. Citizens are requested to use these facilities to dispose of their waste responsibly.