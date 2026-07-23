GCC clears Rs 300 crore dues to contractor, Rs 1,700 crore pending

"As of July 22, through the special tax collection camps, GCC has collected Rs 137 crore. On the same date in 2025, the civic body had collected Rs 52.36 crore. We are working toward our target to collect Rs 200 crore by the end of the camp," the official said.

R Rama Rao, president, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Contractors' Association, clarified, "The corporation has paid contractors Rs 200 crore after deducting the three months' interest".

He added, "The corporation cannot meet its financial commitments without special grants and loans from the state government. During previous regimes under MK Stalin and J Jayalalithaa, special grants and loans of Rs 500 crore each were provided to the civic body."