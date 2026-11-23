CHENNAI: Holding photos, banners, and placards, and raising slogans against Greater Chennai Corporation Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Kamal Hussain and the civic body's Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, more than 300 people across age groups staged a protest on Langs Garden Road on Sunday.
One of the protesters, animal rights activist Lionel Praveen, alleged that numerous dogs picked up under the ABC programme end up dying without clear explanations from the centres. The authorities routinely attribute the deaths to rabies, he added.
Protesters cited an incident earlier this month at the ABC centre in Kannammapet, where an elderly dog allegedly underwent surgery without pre-operative blood tests or fitness checks. Activists claimed that the dog's intestines spilled out inside the post-operative kennel, and doctors allegedly pushed the exposed organs back inside while the animal was still alive and stitched it up. Dr Kamal Hussain later claimed the post-mortem report indicated rabies.
Praveen alleged that these instances of cruelty against animals were occurring under the direct supervision of Dr Hussain, who, he added, has been holding the post for 10 years across changing State governments. The primary demand of Sunday's protest was his immediate removal from the position.
The protesters further noted that the Animal Husbandry Minister S Kamali and the department have neither inspected the facilities nor investigated animal cruelty complaints in the six months since the new government came to power.
They alleged that elderly dogs, puppies, and pregnant dogs are being subjected to surgery and dying under the guise of the birth control programme, while captured dogs are illegally relocated instead of being released back into their original territories.