Praveen alleged that these instances of cruelty against animals were occurring under the direct supervision of Dr Hussain, who, he added, has been holding the post for 10 years across changing State governments. The primary demand of Sunday's protest was his immediate removal from the position.

The protesters further noted that the Animal Husbandry Minister S Kamali and the department have neither inspected the facilities nor investigated animal cruelty complaints in the six months since the new government came to power.

They alleged that elderly dogs, puppies, and pregnant dogs are being subjected to surgery and dying under the guise of the birth control programme, while captured dogs are illegally relocated instead of being released back into their original territories.