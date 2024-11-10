GCC chief invites citizens for walking tour of Ripon Building on Saturdays

CHENNAI: The civic commissioner has invited citizens to tour the Greater Chennai Corporation headquarters campus on weekends and learn about the history and heritage of Chennai.

“Students from schools across Chennai have visited the Ripon Building as part of educational tours, and they have learnt much about Chennai’s heritage. Only a few people are currently aware that the building is open to educational and heritage tours. We want to allow walking tours on Saturdays so that Chennaiites can learn about the history and heritage of the city. It will be a good opportunity for the public,” said GCC commissioner J Kumaragurubaran.

He further said that once the renovation of the historic Victoria Public Hall, a landmark building in Chennai, is completed, the public can access it to understand the history of the heritage building. The renovation work has been undertaken under the Singara Chennai 2.0.

Those who want to visit the Ripon Building and its campus can email at commcellgcc@gmail.com addressed to Chennai Corporation commissioner or call 9445190856.