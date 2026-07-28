Gateway of Chennai: Airport makeover planned from Kathipara for over Rs 10 crore

CHENNAI: The drive from Kathipara to the airport is set for a makeover. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) plans to spend over Rs 10.5 crore transforming the corridor into a ‘Gateway of Chennai’, aimed at creating a welcoming first impression for people entering the city through its airport.
The civic body has split the initiative into two packages: Rs 5.65 crore for the airport to Kathipara corridor, and Rs 4.92 crore to redevelop the existing VIP Park along the same stretch.
GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran said the project was more than a beautification exercise. “Today, anyone coming into Chennai should see symbols of the city that are welcoming. We want to create that experience,” he told DT Next. “The project will introduce thematic elements showcasing Chennai and TN’s history, going beyond roadside landscaping to create better public spaces.”
The makeover extends well beyond planting trees. Along the airport approach, GCC plans to remove existing RCC and concrete structures, damaged pavements, kerbs, barricades, unwanted vegetation and other obsolete infrastructure. Utility shifting, traffic diversions and barricading will precede the rebuild, which includes improved footpaths, wider pedestrian spaces, avenue plantations, ornamental shrubs, landscaped lawns, irrigation systems, decorative illumination, street furniture, signage and thematic installations highlighting Chennai’s heritage.
“Unlike Hyderabad and Bengaluru, where travellers pass through a distinct airport boulevard, Chennai transitions almost immediately from highway to airport with no thematic identity,” he added. “Beyond the pedestrian and green corridors, the project proposes illumination along footpaths and at the three entry and exit points on the airport approach for a more welcoming arrival experience.”
A nearly one-acre parcel near the airport’s VIP gate will be developed as the VIP Park, along with another GCC park about 500 metres away near an underground bridge, both forming part of the larger Gateway of Chennai initiative.
The VIP Park tender includes dismantling RCC structures, removing old flooring and masonry, relocating the existing police booth near the Nanganallur signal close to the VIP gate, shifting electrical poles wherever required, and clearing scrub vegetation, including beneath the flyover. This will be followed by landscaped gardens, lawns, ornamental plants, paved walkways, benches, sculptures, railings, bollard lighting, decorative landscape lights, information signage and a dedicated irrigation network.
GCC also plans to spruce up the area near the Nanganallur signal. Two dilapidated public toilets in the vicinity will be taken up as part of the improvement works, while seized vehicles and metal scrap currently occupying portions of the site will be cleared to make the area more presentable.
The contractor has four months to complete the works, and will also be responsible for comprehensive operation and maintenance over the next three years.
Upgrade airport approach: Improved footpaths, pedestrian corridors and green corridors from Kathipara to airport
Landscaping: Ornamental shrubs, lawns and new green spaces
Lighting: Decorative illumination along footpaths
Thematic installations: Elements showcasing Chennai and TN’s history and identity
Street infra: New signage, street furniture, benches, railings and paved walkways
VIP Park: Redevelopment of the nearly one-acre park near the VIP gate with landscaped gardens, sculptures, bollard lighting and irrigation