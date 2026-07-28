Gateway of Chennai: Airport makeover planned from Kathipara for over Rs 10 crore

“Unlike Hyderabad and Bengaluru, where travellers pass through a distinct airport boulevard, Chennai transitions almost immediately from highway to airport with no thematic identity,” he added. “Beyond the pedestrian and green corridors, the project proposes illumination along footpaths and at the three entry and exit points on the airport approach for a more welcoming arrival experience.”

A nearly one-acre parcel near the airport’s VIP gate will be developed as the VIP Park, along with another GCC park about 500 metres away near an underground bridge, both forming part of the larger Gateway of Chennai initiative.

The VIP Park tender includes dismantling RCC structures, removing old flooring and masonry, relocating the existing police booth near the Nanganallur signal close to the VIP gate, shifting electrical poles wherever required, and clearing scrub vegetation, including beneath the flyover. This will be followed by landscaped gardens, lawns, ornamental plants, paved walkways, benches, sculptures, railings, bollard lighting, decorative landscape lights, information signage and a dedicated irrigation network.

GCC also plans to spruce up the area near the Nanganallur signal. Two dilapidated public toilets in the vicinity will be taken up as part of the improvement works, while seized vehicles and metal scrap currently occupying portions of the site will be cleared to make the area more presentable.

The contractor has four months to complete the works, and will also be responsible for comprehensive operation and maintenance over the next three years.