Garment workers stage protest over withdrawal of direct company transport services

Workers said around 35-45 employees travelled in each bus on some routes and claimed the company cited budget constraints for the transport changes.

According to employees, they had arrived at work in company vehicles on Wednesday morning and were told that the day would be the last for the existing transport arrangement. Workers then began protesting outside the facility seeking restoration of direct bus services.

Workers also alleged that no assurance had been given by the management regarding reinstating the earlier transport system. They maintained that they were willing to continue work if transportation arrangements were restored.