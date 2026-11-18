CHENNAI: Garlic prices increased by Rs 90 per kg and shallots by Rs 80 per kg, while ginger prices dropped by Rs 60 per kg at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai on Wednesday (November 18, 2026), compared to the rates on November 2, 2026.
Garlic - Rs 320 per kg, up by Rs 90 - Compared to Nov 2
Small onion - Rs 220, up by Rs 80
Drumstick - Rs 130, up by Rs 50
Potato - Rs 50, up by Rs 20
Lemon - Rs 140, up by Rs 20
Beetroot - Rs 60, up by Rs 10
Snake gourd - Rs 35, up by Rs 10
Ginger - Rs 100 per kg, down by Rs 60 - Compared to Nov 2
Beans- Rs 50 , down by Rs 40
Onion - Rs 65, down by Rs 10
Tomato - Rs 30, down by Rs 20
Green chillies - Rs 50, down by 10
Mango - Rs 50, down by 10
Ooty carrot - Rs 40, down by 10
Coriander - Rs 8 per bunch
Mint - Rs 7 per bunch
Curry leaves - Rs 20 per bunch