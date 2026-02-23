Garlic, drumsticks and raw mango cross Rs 100/kg; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: Garlic, drumsticks and raw mango crossed Rs 100/kg at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai.
Until February 16, one kg of garlic was sold at Rs 100. Today, the price has increased by Rs 50, and it is being sold at Rs 150 per kg.
At the beginning of February, one kilogram of raw mango was sold at Rs 60. On February 11, the price doubled to Rs 120 per kilogram and continues to be sold at that rate.
Onions are priced at Rs 20 per kg, tomatoes are priced at Rs 18 per kg, potatoes are priced at Rs 18 per kg.
Green chillies continues to be sold at Rs 50 per kg, while ginger is sold at Rs 65 per kg.
Coconut are priced at Rs 58 per kg, and shallot are priced at Rs 40 per kg.
In the month of January, drumsticks were sold at up to Rs250 per kg. The price gradually started to decrease, and currently they are being sold at Rs 110 per kg.
Ooty carrot are priced at Rs 40 per kg, beetroot are priced at Rs 25 per kg, beans are priced at Rs 40 per kg.
Spinach continues to be sold at Rs 12 per bunch, while coriander is sold at Rs 5 per bunch and mint sold at Rs 4 per bunch.