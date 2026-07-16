Garbage, debris along Cooum river raise pollution concerns

CHENNAI: The continuous dumping of garbage, construction debris and discarded vehicle parts along the Cooum river bund on South Cooum River Road in Pudupet has created unhygienic conditions and raised environmental concerns among residents. The stretch is frequented by motorists who visit nearby workshops for vehicle repairs.
Residents lamented that old and unusable vehicle components removed during repair works were often dumped along the riverbank, leading to the accumulation of waste over time.
Construction debris and abandoned vehicle parts have remained uncleared for a prolonged period, further degrading the riverbank and its surrounding ecosystem.
Residents fear that the accumulated waste could be washed into the Cooum during the monsoon, polluting the river and causing further environmental damage.
Muralidharan, a resident, said: “Garbage and construction debris have been dumped at the spot for months. While the waste is cleared occasionally, fresh dumping resumes soon after. Authorities must strengthen surveillance to curb illegal dumping, install CCTV cameras and impose stringent penalties on violators to prevent further pollution of the Cooum.”
A senior official from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) said that the site would be inspected and action taken based on the findings. “Officials at the National Highways Authority of India will also be informed to facilitate further action, if required,” he added.