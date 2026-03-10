Ganja worth Rs 2.65 cr seized, inter-state drug network busted

CHENNAI: In a coordinated multi-state operation, officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Chennai Zonal Unit, in coordination with Andhra Pradesh Police, disrupted an interstate narcotics trafficking network operating across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu and seized 530 kg of ganja from a truck near Nallur toll plaza in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.
Two persons, Kottagundu Jagadishwar Rao (48) of Vizianagaram and Pangi Gowardhan (30) of Alluri Sitharama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh, were apprehended in connection with the smuggling.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the recovered 530 kg of Ganja was sourced from the Andhra-Odisha border, and the consignment was meant to be sent to Karnataka.
Further investigation is underway to identify the remaining members of the syndicate, trace financial transactions, and dismantle the interstate network involved in this trafficking operation.
In 2026, NCB Chennai Zone busted three such cases wherein a total of 1,490.5 kg of Ganja was seized, which were sourced from the Andhra Odisha Border, and a total of seven persons have been arrested in these cases.
Earlier this week, NCB, Chennai zone, in coordination with Hyderabad Zonal Unit, dismantled an international narcotics trafficking network operating across Nepal, India and Sri Lanka, resulting in the seizure of 77.60 kgs. of Hashish Oil and 2 kgs. of Charas, worth Rs 10 crore in the international market.