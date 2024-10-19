Ganja case accused out on bail dies by suicide; alleges harassment by police in video

CHENNAI: A history sheeter who consumed poison along with his live-in partner alleging harassment by police succumbed at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here on Friday.

The deceased man was identified as G Mohanraj (30) of Sholavaram.

Police sources said that he was out on bail in a ganja possession case recently.

In a video, purportedly taken at a hotel room before he consumed poison, Mohanraj said that he and his girlfriend were pushed to this state because of police harassment.

According to sources at RGGGH, he was brought to the hospital by the Andhra Police.

Investigations revealed that he was staying at a lodge near Tirupati where the incident happened about two days ago and the police there informed his family members in Sholavaram near Chennai and moved him to the government hospital in Chennai, where he succumbed.

His girlfriend is still under treatment.

Mohanraj was arrested by the Avadi City Police in August last year along with four others for alleged possession of 30.3 kg of ganja.

He was also detained under the Goondas act and after over a year in prison, he was let out on bail few days ago, police sources said.