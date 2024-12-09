Gangster shot in leg after attempting escape and attacking police during arrest in Chennai

CHENNAI: A notorious gangster, Arivazhagan, was shot in the leg by the police after he attempted to escape and attacked officers during an arrest operation in Chennai.

Arivazhagan, a known criminal from the Vyasarapadi area, has several serious charges against him, including murder, robbery, and drug-related crimes.

He is also reportedly involved in extortion activities and marijuana sales in multiple locations.

As per a Daily Thanthi report, the Special Task Force police received confidential information that the wanted criminal Arivazhagan had been involved in various criminal activities.

Following this, police received information that he had been hiding in the Pananthoppu area under the jurisdiction of the Otteri police station.

When the police team, led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Prem Kumar, reached his hideout, upon spotting the officers, he attempted to flee, attacking them with weapons.

In an attempt to neutralise the threat, ASI Prem Kumar shot Arivazhagan in the leg and managed to apprehend him.

Arivazhagan was immediately taken into custody and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.