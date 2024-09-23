Begin typing your search...

    Gangster 'Seizing' Raja shot dead by police in Chennai

    Raja was held in connection with state BSP chief Armstrong’s murder.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 Sep 2024 2:16 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-09-23 03:05:06.0  )
    Gangster Seizing Raja shot dead by police in Chennai
    X

    (L-R) BSP chief Armstrong, Gangster 'Seizing' Raja (Daily Thanthi)

    CHENNAI: In yet another 'encounter', notorious gangster 'Seizing' Raja, nabbed from Andhra Pradesh, was shot dead by the Chennai police in Neelankarai early on Monday morning.

    He was gunned down when he tried to escape from police custody early this morning.

    Also read: Gangster ‘CD’ Mani arrested from Salem after NBW in pending case

    Raja was held in connection with state BSP chief Armstrong’s murder.

    Also read: Who was 'Kakathope Balaji, the gangster shot dead in police 'encounter'

    Today's incident is the third police encounter in recent times. Days after Armstrong’s murder in July, a prime suspect in the case Thiruvengadam (33), also a history-sheeter, was shot dead in a police 'encounter' while notorious gangster 'Kakkathoppe' Balaji, who was in his late 40s, died in an encounter last Wednesday.

    Armstrong murder casePolice encounterNeelankarai
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick