Gangster 'Seizing' Raja shot dead by police in Chennai

CHENNAI: In yet another 'encounter', notorious gangster 'Seizing' Raja, nabbed from Andhra Pradesh, was shot dead by the Chennai police in Neelankarai early on Monday morning.

He was gunned down when he tried to escape from police custody early this morning.

Also read: Gangster ‘CD’ Mani arrested from Salem after NBW in pending case

Raja was held in connection with state BSP chief Armstrong’s murder.

Also read: Who was 'Kakathope Balaji, the gangster shot dead in police 'encounter'

Today's incident is the third police encounter in recent times. Days after Armstrong’s murder in July, a prime suspect in the case Thiruvengadam (33), also a history-sheeter, was shot dead in a police 'encounter' while notorious gangster 'Kakkathoppe' Balaji, who was in his late 40s, died in an encounter last Wednesday.