Gang ties up, loots home-alone woman of 25 sovereigns of jewellery

Padmanaban and his wife, Indumathi, live in the area along with their 11-year-old son. Padmanaban’s mother, Kousalya, who is recovering from a stroke, also lives with them.

Due to the summer holidays, Indumathi had gone to her mother’s house with her son. On Tuesday night, Padmanaban left home around 7 pm for his night shift job in Sriperumbudur, leaving his mother alone at home.