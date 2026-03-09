Gang kills two in an early morning attack near Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: In a brutal incident of gang violence, two people, including a 17-year-old boy, were hacked to death by an eight-member gang in the early hours of Monday at Trisoolam, located opposite the Chennai airport.
The deceased have been identified as Arumugam (20) from the Mudichur area and his associate Sathish (17). Police reports indicate that Arumugam had around 30 criminal cases registered against him, including murder. He had been out on bail for the past six months and was reportedly hiding in the Trisoolam house for the last four months, fearing attacks from rival gang members in his native Mudichur and Manali.
According to police, the two were sleeping inside the house under the influence of drugs when the gang, arriving on three motorcycles, forcibly entered the premises. The assailants attacked the duo with deadly weapons, hacking them indiscriminately. Arumugam's face was reportedly disfigured in the attack.
Hearing the screams, neighbours rushed to the spot. However, the armed gang brandished swords and sickles, threatening the public before fleeing on their motorcycles. This created panic and fear among the residents of the otherwise bustling locality, which is usually crowded with airport workers and lorry drivers round the clock.
The Pallavaram police rushed to the spot after being alerted by the public. They have seized the bodies and launched an investigation. The house owner, Mani, who rented the place to Arumugam, is also being questioned. Police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the attackers.
Preliminary investigations suggest the murders are a result of a rivalry between two gangster factions. Arumugam had a history of violence, including a murder case in Sunguvarchathram and a rioting case in Peerkankaranai. The 17-year-old Sathish was also reportedly involved in criminal cases, including one related to setting a house on fire during a funeral procession.