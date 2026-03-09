Gang kills two in an early morning attack near Chennai Airport

The deceased have been identified as Arumugam (20) from the Mudichur area and his associate Sathish (17). Police reports indicate that Arumugam had around 30 criminal cases registered against him, including murder. He had been out on bail for the past six months and was reportedly hiding in the Trisoolam house for the last four months, fearing attacks from rival gang members in his native Mudichur and Manali.

According to police, the two were sleeping inside the house under the influence of drugs when the gang, arriving on three motorcycles, forcibly entered the premises. The assailants attacked the duo with deadly weapons, hacking them indiscriminately. Arumugam's face was reportedly disfigured in the attack.