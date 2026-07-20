Gang hacks history sheeter to death in Chennai

The deceased was N Ajay alias 'Bali Aadu' Ajay of SVM Nagar in Otteri. Ajay had over five criminal cases pending against him and worked part-time as a delivery agent.

According to the Washermenpet police, Ajay had dropped a friend near Old Washermenpet on Sunday night and was returning home when he was intercepted by a six-member gang. The assailants allegedly attacked him with knives.

Although Ajay attempted to escape, the gang chased him and repeatedly hacked him before fleeing the scene.