Gang attacks cab driver after luring him with female voice on app in Tambaram

The injured man, Nithish Kumar (24), a native of Kallakurichi, was staying at Mudichur near Tambaram. He had recently joined a private taxi firm as a driver.

According to police, Nithish had downloaded an app called Bolo, and contacted a person through the app. The person, speaking in a female voice, asked him to meet in person and shared a location. Following the directions, he reached Kurinji Nagar in West Tambaram, and found 4 men waiting instead of a woman.

Realising that he had been tricked, he tried to leave but they stopped him and demanded Rs 10,000. They also threatened to file a false police complaint, accusing him of entering a house and misbehaving with women.