Gang attacks cab driver after luring him with female voice on app in Tambaram

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old cab driver was lured to a location in Tambaram by a gang member, who spoke to him in a female voice through a dating app. He was later attacked with a machete, after the gang demanded Rs 10,000 from him. Peerkankaranai police have arrested five persons, including a 17-year-old boy.
The injured man, Nithish Kumar (24), a native of Kallakurichi, was staying at Mudichur near Tambaram. He had recently joined a private taxi firm as a driver.
According to police, Nithish had downloaded an app called Bolo, and contacted a person through the app. The person, speaking in a female voice, asked him to meet in person and shared a location. Following the directions, he reached Kurinji Nagar in West Tambaram, and found 4 men waiting instead of a woman.
Realising that he had been tricked, he tried to leave but they stopped him and demanded Rs 10,000. They also threatened to file a false police complaint, accusing him of entering a house and misbehaving with women.
Fearing the threat, Nithish called his friend Parthiban and asked him to bring money. Parthiban arrived with another friend on a two-wheeler. An argument broke out between the two groups, following which the gang left.
Later, Nithish and his friends went to a petrol bunk on Kishkinta Road. The same gang arrived there on a motorcycle and picked another fight. During the altercation, one of the gang members attacked Nithish on the head with a machete and fled.
He was rushed to Tambaram District GH in a 108 ambulance. Doctors administered 15 stitches for his head injury.
Based on information from the hospital, Peerkankaranai police registered a case and examined CCTV footage. They identified Harish (23), Anbarasu (21), Abhishek (20), Ajith (19) and a 17-year-old boy – all residents of Kurinji Nagar.