Ganesapuram flyover: Traffic diversions to be in force for a week from November 6, 2024

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions near the Ganesapuram subway in Vyasarpadi to facilitate flyover construction work.

Police said that the diversions will be implemented from Wednesday for a week on a trial basis. According to an official release, Stephenson Road Junction-Ganesapuram Subway will be temporarily closed for a week.

Vehicles from Melpatti Ponnappan Street towards Pulianthope via Stephenson Road will be diverted towards Stephenson Lane Road - AA Road - Perambur High Road - Perambur flyover - Jamalia Road - Cooks Road junction - Stephenson Road - Chengai Sivan bridge - Dr Ambedkar College Road to reach Pulianthope.

The vehicles travelling towards Vyasarpadi and Kodungaiyur via Ganesapuram subway will be diverted towards Pulianthope High Road – Gandhi Roundtana – Basin Bridge – Vyasarpadi New Bridge – Market – Muthu Street –Moorthingar Street – Right – Erukanchery Road to reach their destination.