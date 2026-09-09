Fund diversion, scrapped tech projects in Smart City Mission

As per SCM guidelines, the paid-up capital of the SPV (special purpose vehicle) should be Rs 200 crore, Rs 100 crore of Government of India contribution and Rs 100 crore of State share.

Audit observed that none of the sampled SPVs had maintained the minimum requirement as per SCM guidelines, and the actual paid-up capital of each Smart City stood only at Rs 10 lakh.

Funds were diverted for other projects, such as Rs 15.33 crore was spent for shifting and resettling 268 families for the Villivakkam project, which is not part of CSCL.

The expenditure includes Rs 66.58 lakh for state government advertisements and Rs 18.44 lakh on non-Smart City consultants.

Of the Rs 82.51 crore earned in bank interest, SCL short-remitted Rs 26.60 crore to the Union Government and failed to remit any of the Rs 41.25 crore due to the State Treasury.