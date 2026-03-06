Full-term pregnant woman dies after car hits two-wheeler on Chennai-Tiruchy highway

CHENNAI: A pregnant woman died, and her husband is grievously injured after an over-speeding car rammed into their two-wheeler on the Chennai-Tiruchy NH near Maduranthakam on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Monika (24), who was in the final stage of pregnancy, her husband, Vasudevan (30). Police said the couple were residents of Mocheri near Maduranthakam.
On Friday, Vasudevan had taken his wife on his two-wheeler to the Chengalpattu GH for a medical check-up. They were returning home along the Chennai-Tiruchy NH when the accident occurred. A car that was over-speeding, crashed into their motorcycle, throwing them both onto the road.
Immediately after the collision, the two-wheeler caught fire, creating panic at the spot. Motorists and residents rushed to help. They used water cans and containers to put out the flames from the burning vehicle.
The injured couple were quickly shifted to Chengalpattu GH by a 108 ambulance. Monika, who was admitted to the ICU, died without responding to treatments, and Vasudevan remains in the ICU.
Maduranthakam police have registered a case and arrested the car driver, Vigneshwaran (38), who caused the accident. Further investigation is underway.