Full-term pregnant woman dies after car hits two-wheeler on Chennai-Tiruchy highway

The deceased has been identified as Monika (24), who was in the final stage of pregnancy, her husband, Vasudevan (30). Police said the couple were residents of Mocheri near Maduranthakam.

On Friday, Vasudevan had taken his wife on his two-wheeler to the Chengalpattu GH for a medical check-up. They were returning home along the Chennai-Tiruchy NH when the accident occurred. A car that was over-speeding, crashed into their motorcycle, throwing them both onto the road.