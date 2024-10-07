Full admin support from TN govt for IAF air show, says health minister

CHENNAI: Amid wide criticism of the lack of coordination during the air show on Sunday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian took to X, stating that complete administrative cooperation by the government was extended to successfully conduct the show.

“In order to properly plan and conduct the event, a coordination meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary with Indian Air Force officers and Tamil Nadu government department officials once. Later, several meetings were held at the departmental level to make arrangements as per the request of the Air Force officers,” he said.

Talking about the availability of healthcare facilities, he said that two health teams, with adequate number of doctors and nurses, were deployed at the venue. Army medical teams were also available and 40 ambulances were stationed along with paramedical teams.

As many as 100 beds and 65 doctors were kept ready in Government Medical College Hospitals including Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. The Corporation and the Metro Water board had made arrangements for adequate number of temporary toilets and drinking water supply at the Marina beach.

“Over 7,500 police personnel were deployed for crowd management. All the facilities and arrangements were made by the State government,” he stated.

No meaningful discussion between IAF, State govt

Sources in the Tamil Nadu government said that there was “zero” communication between the IAF and other line departments of the State government. The Public department made arrangements at the venue and put up pavilions for the CM, ministers and Air Force officers, but there was no significant fund allocation.

The onus to provide drinking water, bathrooms and other basic amenities for the public lies with the Chennai Corporation, said a source in the department. “There was no meaningful meeting held to discuss and deliberate on arrangements for the event,” added the source.