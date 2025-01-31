Fugitive man from Kerala detained at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 53-year-old man who was on the lookout by the Kerala police for 11 years was detained at Chennai airport on Thursday.

The Immigration officers were checking the passengers who arrived from Sharjah on Thursday early morning.

The officers when scanning the passport of Abdul Bashir of Kerala found that he was wanted by the Kerala police for 11 years.

Soon the officers detained Bashir in the immigration room and during the inquiry, they found that in 2014 the Kerala police had registered a criminal offence case against him and when was about to be arrested Bashir managed to escape abroad.

In 2024 January Look Out Circular (LOC) was passed to all the airports across the country by the Kerala police and on Thursday he was detained in Chennai when returned from Sharjah.

The officers informed the Kerala police and Bashir was handed to the airport police. Soon a special team from Kerala would arrive in Chennai and take Bashir under their custody.