Fuel prices increases in Chennai; check petrol and diesel rates on June 1

A day ago, on Sunday (May 31), petrol was priced at Rs 107.77 per litre, while diesel cost Rs 99.55 per litre.

Thus, petrol and diesel prices have increased by 10 paise per litre each, compared to Sunday.

The May 25 all-India rate revision marked the fourth fuel price hike this month, following increases on May 15, 19 and 23, that extended a delayed pass-through of soaring global crude oil costs triggered by the Iran conflict.

Until this month, fuel prices had largely remained unchanged since April 2022, except for a Rs 2 per litre reduction announced in March 2024 ahead of the national elections.