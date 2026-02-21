Fry-day: Glitches on Egmore EMU section leave thousands stranded

Long waits, crowded platforms and packed coaches marked the day’s commute. The disruption began in the early hours after a signal malfunction near Tambaram slowed and halted services, leaving trains stranded between stations. With little clarity on delays, many passengers walked along the tracks towards nearby stations. Though the signal issue was rectified around 9 am, the disruption had a ripple effect through the day.

Several commuters said they were stuck on trains for more than three hours. Sridhar, who travels daily from Pallavaram to Egmore, said his usual 50-minute commute turned into a three-hour slog. “I boarded an EMU at Pallavaram around 12.30 pm and reached Egmore only at 3.50 pm. The train was halted between Nungambakkam and Chetpet for a long time. I got down, walked along the tracks to Chetpet, boarded another stranded train there and finally reached Egmore,” he said.