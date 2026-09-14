Fruits, flowers prices rise ahead of Vinayagar Chaturthi

CHENNAI: In view of Vinayagar Chaturthi and upcoming muhurtham days, prices of fruits and flowers have surged at the Koyambedu market, worrying consumers. The market saw a huge influx of shoppers on Sunday (September 13).
Despite surging prices, consumers continued to pour in to buy flowers and fruits for puja; however, some opted for buying them in smaller quantities.
The demand and the prices for flowers had equally gone up in view of the festival. "Though prices are high, people still need flowers and other items for the puja. Hence, they are buying at least smaller quantities. Those who want them are purchasing flowers despite the price rise," said Pavithra of Vadapalani.
Commenting similarly on prices of fruits, another consumer, Nithish Kumar, said, "Demand for fruits increases during festivals, which appears to have pushed up prices. Still, people are opting to buy them."
S Srinivasan, president of Chennai Fruit Traders Association, said demand for fruits had increased ahead of Vinayagar Chaturthi, resulting in a rise in the prices of various fruits at the Koyambedu market.
Sales also increased as consumers purchased fruits in large quantities for the puja, he said, adding that prices were likely to come down once the festival period is over.