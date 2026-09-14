Fruits, flowers prices rise ahead of Vinayagar Chaturthi

Despite surging prices, consumers continued to pour in to buy flowers and fruits for puja; however, some opted for buying them in smaller quantities.

The demand and the prices for flowers had equally gone up in view of the festival. "Though prices are high, people still need flowers and other items for the puja. Hence, they are buying at least smaller quantities. Those who want them are purchasing flowers despite the price rise," said Pavithra of Vadapalani.