From sunrise to sunset: Three Chennai artists capture the soul of coastal life

CHENNAI: When artists Hari Das, Harini Kumar and Shaiba Rajesh first came together as the collective Soul, they realised that despite their distinct styles, they shared a common interest in telling stories through art. Now, the trio is back with Sunrise to Sunset, an exhibition inspired by the everyday life of Chennai's fishing villages.
Harini says that the idea evolved over several conversations. "We were fascinated by the theme of fisherfolk in Chennai. We decided to make it slightly broader so we could include everything that happens throughout the day. The fishermen going out to sea, coming back, the activities in the village, the boats, the shore, the equipment they use; we wanted to bring all of that under one umbrella,” says Harini.
Rather than focusing on a single moment, the exhibition traces the movement of an entire day, from the first light of morning to the quiet after sunset. Shaiba Rajesh says the exhibition is also about capturing the coast's changing mood. "The broader theme is exploring the colours, moods and moments that unfold between sunrise and sunset. The main subject is the fishing village, the beaches and fishing as an activity. Each of us has picked one aspect."
Her paintings centre on the women of the fishing community. "I've tried to depict the quiet strength of women whose lives are deeply connected to the sea. Women who fish, gather seaweed and do everyday labour. They are often unseen, but they play a very important role in the fishing village. My works are about anything connected to the sea through them."
This is the second time the three artists are exhibiting together and Shaiba tells us that they have learned that putting up an exhibition involves much more than painting. "When we organise a show, there's a lot of administrative work. We've divided those responsibilities among ourselves. Every day we learn something new." Hari Das follows the fishermen's journey throughout the day. "My paintings capture fishermen's lives from morning to night. From the time they leave for the catch until they return and rest. If you sit a little away from the shore and watch everything for a day, you see how the whole story unfolds," shares Hari. He says the changing landscape became an important part of the series.
"The sky, the sea and the land keep changing colours through the day. In the morning, there are boats heading out. By evening, the fishermen return with their catch and prepare for the next day, while people begin arriving at the beach. I've tried to capture that changing backdrop." Harini, known for her cubist style, approaches the theme differently. "I use cubist forms with expressionistic colours. My paintings look at the harbour after the catch has come in, when the boats are tied up and the fishermen have finished their work. I also paint the tools and equipment they use. For me, colour is more important than lines," says Harini.
The artists believe their differing visual languages strengthen the exhibition. "We don't have any conflict of interest because our styles are completely different," says Harini. Hari agrees, saying, "That's what makes the exhibition interesting. We may be working with the same theme, but each of us has taken it in a different direction. Visitors get to experience three distinct artistic styles while looking at the same subject." Sunrise to Sunset will be on view at Artworld Sarala's Art Centre from July 9 to 11.