From sunrise to sunset: Three Chennai artists capture the soul of coastal life

This is the second time the three artists are exhibiting together and Shaiba tells us that they have learned that putting up an exhibition involves much more than painting. "When we organise a show, there's a lot of administrative work. We've divided those responsibilities among ourselves. Every day we learn something new." Hari Das follows the fishermen's journey throughout the day. "My paintings capture fishermen's lives from morning to night. From the time they leave for the catch until they return and rest. If you sit a little away from the shore and watch everything for a day, you see how the whole story unfolds," shares Hari. He says the changing landscape became an important part of the series.