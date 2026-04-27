From shelters to PSA systems, Tambaram station set for upgrade

Expected to be completed in 12 months, the work includes large-scale relaying of roads, replacement of roofing, expansion of platforms for lifts, a fully digital information system and construction of new waiting halls.

The upgrade is split across two tenders: Rs 126.46 crore for civil works and Rs 2.51 crore for passenger information systems.

Inside the station, the entire existing road network will be rebuilt across about 11,000 sq.m, at an estimated cost of Rs 2.88 crore. The choke points near the foot overbridge are also being addressed. The circulating areas at both the east and west landings will be rebuilt at a cost of Rs 1.12 crore, with new flooring, structural work and railings aimed at easing the crowding that builds up during peak hours.