CHENNAI: The cost of the 800 MW North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NCTPS) Stage III project has gone up by nearly 80 per cent from its original estimate of Rs 6,357 crore, with Tamil Nadu's power generation and distribution utilities now seeking regulatory approval for a whopping Rs 11,286.40 crore capital investment.
In a petition filed before the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC), Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Ltd (TNPGCL) and Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) have sought approval for the revised capital investment plan for the 2026-27 financial year.
The 800 MW unit was inaugurated by the then chief minister on March 7, 2024, and commenced commercial operation on January 24 this year.
The project cost, initially estimated at Rs 6,357 crore, was revised to Rs 7,129.56 crore in 2019, and further raised to Rs 8,722.86 crore in 2022. It was subsequently reassessed at Rs 10,158 crore in February 2024. The latest proposal includes an additional Rs 1,128.40 crore for completing the balance works, taking the total outlay to Rs 11,286.40 crore.
The utilities have attributed the cost escalation largely to delays in project execution, increased interest during construction, higher fuel prices, additional works, and technical problems encountered during construction.
One of the major setbacks was the stoppage of work by the original Balance of Plant (BOP) contractor, BGR Energy Systems Ltd. according to the petition, the company, which was awarded the Rs 2,600.02-crore contract in October 2016, stopped work from February 2, 2024, and left the project site without prior intimation.
The contract was terminated on July 18, 2025. The remaining works were subsequently awarded to CREW Pvt Ltd on July 21, 2025, for Rs 1,128.40 crore, including taxes, with a completion period of 24 months.
The corporation said the project was originally scheduled to be commissioned within 42 months, with October 2019 set as the target. However, slow progress by both the Boiler-Turbine-Generator (BTG) and BOP contractors, inadequate deployment of manpower and machinery, and delays in critical activities pushed the schedule back.
The Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021 further disrupted construction due to lockdowns, restrictions on material movement, labour shortages, and delays in mandatory inspections.
Technical problems, including damage to erected cooling-water pipelines and malfunctioning cooling-water pumps, also necessitated time-consuming rectification work, affecting other key project activities.
The steepest increase in the project's cost components has been in interest during construction (IDC), which rose from the previously approved Rs 1,335.88 crore to Rs 2,355 crore, an increase of more than Rs 1,019 crore – or over 76 per cent rise.
Fuel expenditure also increased substantially, from the approved Rs 252.20 crore to Rs 549.29 crore. The utilities attributed this to the rise in prices of high-speed diesel, heavy fuel oil and imported coal.
The revised estimate also includes Rs 151.89 crore towards additional works, including an additional coal-handling system, dust screens, additional silos and security arrangements.
Increase in capital investment of NCTPS Stage 3,800 MW
2012: Rs 6,357 crore
2019: Rs 7,129.56 crore
2022: Rs 8,722.86 crore
2024: Rs 10,158 crore
2025: Rs 11,286.4 crore
Approximately 77.5% increase over the original estimate