In a petition filed before the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC), Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Ltd (TNPGCL) and Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) have sought approval for the revised capital investment plan for the 2026-27 financial year.

The 800 MW unit was inaugurated by the then chief minister on March 7, 2024, and commenced commercial operation on January 24 this year.

The project cost, initially estimated at Rs 6,357 crore, was revised to Rs 7,129.56 crore in 2019, and further raised to Rs 8,722.86 crore in 2022. It was subsequently reassessed at Rs 10,158 crore in February 2024. The latest proposal includes an additional Rs 1,128.40 crore for completing the balance works, taking the total outlay to Rs 11,286.40 crore.

The utilities have attributed the cost escalation largely to delays in project execution, increased interest during construction, higher fuel prices, additional works, and technical problems encountered during construction.