CHENNAI: Rooted in the American tradition of gratitude, togetherness and sharing a meal, Thanksgiving has found a place on Chennai’s culinary calendar. What was once an unfamiliar celebration for many has evolved into an occasion that brings food lovers and expatriates together to discover the flavours and traditions associated with the American harvest festival. This
This year, several hotels are inviting guests to be part of the festivities, with chefs putting their own interpretations on the traditional Thanksgiving spread.
At The Palomar by Crossway, Chef Murugan sees Thanksgiving as an opportunity for his team to explore a different culinary tradition. The restaurant will host a special Thanksgiving dinner on November 27. "Thanksgiving is a great opportunity for our team to demonstrate their versatility, learn and explore different cuisines, respect traditions and recreate that experience on every guest's plate," says Chef Murugan.
While innovation has become an important part of contemporary dining, the chef believes that the essence of Thanksgiving lies in preserving its familiar flavours. The challenge is to introduce subtle changes without losing the character of the original dishes. "What you aim to do is provide those time-tested traditional flavours with some well-crafted, tasteful tweaks. You are still working with classic ingredients such as pumpkin, cranberries, sweet potatoes, herbs and hearty desserts, but you try to reimagine certain aspects. Modern techniques also help us execute these preparations consistently on a larger scale," he explains.
Turkey remains central to the Thanksgiving tradition. Chef Murugan believes it deserves more appreciation than it often receives. "There is a reason why roast turkey is a symbol of Thanksgiving. It is highly underrated," he says.
For diners looking to experiment, he suggests staying with the poultry theme through roast chicken or duck. Vegetarian and vegan diners can explore alternatives such as roasted pumpkin stuffed with charred broccoli. Beyond the food, the chef sees Thanksgiving as an opportunity for cultural exchange. Just as Indian cuisine has found admirers across the world, celebrations such as these allow international food traditions to find an audience in Chennai.
"Hosting food celebrations like these gives Americans an opportunity to reconnect with a familiar tradition, while also allowing Chennaites to explore American culture, flavours and cooking styles. At The Palomar by Crossway, we aim to bring people together and create a meaningful connection between cultures," he says.
At The Westin Chennai Velachery, Thanksgiving is being celebrated with a specially curated dinner buffet at Seasonal Tastes on November 26. For Executive Chef Dinesh Kumar, the occasion goes far beyond preparing an elaborate festive spread. It is about creating a sense of belonging and making guests feel connected through food.
"Thanksgiving is not simply about preparing a grand feast; it is about creating a sense of belonging around the table. As chefs, we often communicate emotions through food and gratitude is one of the most beautiful emotions to express," smiles Chef Dinesh.
He believes every Thanksgiving plate should tell a story of warmth, generosity and togetherness. Whether it is a roasted vegetable, a gravy or a main course, every element should evoke familiarity while offering something special.
At the same time, the chef believes innovation should complement rather than overshadow tradition. The earthy flavours of herbs, roasted vegetables, cranberries, pumpkin and warm spices form the foundation of Thanksgiving cooking. His approach is to preserve the soul of these ingredients while giving them a contemporary presentation.
“A traditional pumpkin preparation could take the form of a silky roasted pumpkin velouté, while classic stuffing can be elevated with locally sourced mushrooms, aromatic herbs and artisanal bread. Having spent two decades in professional kitchens, I have learned that the most memorable dishes are not necessarily the most complicated. Sometimes, a familiar flavour presented unexpectedly creates the strongest impression," he tells us.
When it comes to alternatives to turkey, Chef Dinesh believes the centrepiece should reflect the preferences of those gathered around the table. His suggestions include herb-crusted lamb rack with rosemary jus, slow-roasted chicken with citrus and thyme and salmon with a maple-mustard glaze.
Vegetarian diners can enjoy equally celebratory options such as whole roasted cauliflower with spiced butter and toasted almonds or mushroom and chestnut Wellington.
Being in Chennai also offers opportunities to introduce subtle regional influences. “Adding curry leaves to herb butter or a hint of South Indian spice to roasted vegetables can bring a local touch to the Thanksgiving spread while retaining its traditional flavours."
The newly opened Royal Enfield Garage Café on ECR is bringing its own interpretation of Thanksgiving to the table. For Chef Malarmannan Babusekar, the idea behind the space is to create a welcoming destination away from the bustle of the city. Designed with the biking community and ECR residents in mind, the café hopes to become a gathering spot where people can unwind, connect and enjoy a relaxed dining experience.
Thanksgiving fits naturally into this community-oriented approach. Rather than limiting the celebration to a conventional buffet, the café is offering guests the flexibility to order festive dishes, arrange takeaways or plan a special meal with friends and family. "We are taking pre-orders for Thanksgiving through a link that has been shared with our customers. Guests who would like a special dining experience or a community-table gathering can also make arrangements based on the number of people joining," explains Chef Malarmannan.
One of the highlights is the whole roast turkey, which is planned around the size of the gathering. The idea is to encourage people to experience Thanksgiving in the way they prefer, whether through an intimate gathering, a shared community table or a festive meal at home.
The menu also features dishes that bring together the flavours of the season. “Mixed berry salad, Dundee cake, Christmas plum cake, mushroom quiche, chicken quiche and goat cheese crostini are among the preparations planned for the occasion.”