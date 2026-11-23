This year, several hotels are inviting guests to be part of the festivities, with chefs putting their own interpretations on the traditional Thanksgiving spread.

At The Palomar by Crossway, Chef Murugan sees Thanksgiving as an opportunity for his team to explore a different culinary tradition. The restaurant will host a special Thanksgiving dinner on November 27. "Thanksgiving is a great opportunity for our team to demonstrate their versatility, learn and explore different cuisines, respect traditions and recreate that experience on every guest's plate," says Chef Murugan.

While innovation has become an important part of contemporary dining, the chef believes that the essence of Thanksgiving lies in preserving its familiar flavours. The challenge is to introduce subtle changes without losing the character of the original dishes. "What you aim to do is provide those time-tested traditional flavours with some well-crafted, tasteful tweaks. You are still working with classic ingredients such as pumpkin, cranberries, sweet potatoes, herbs and hearty desserts, but you try to reimagine certain aspects. Modern techniques also help us execute these preparations consistently on a larger scale," he explains.

Turkey remains central to the Thanksgiving tradition. Chef Murugan believes it deserves more appreciation than it often receives. "There is a reason why roast turkey is a symbol of Thanksgiving. It is highly underrated," he says.

For diners looking to experiment, he suggests staying with the poultry theme through roast chicken or duck. Vegetarian and vegan diners can explore alternatives such as roasted pumpkin stuffed with charred broccoli. Beyond the food, the chef sees Thanksgiving as an opportunity for cultural exchange. Just as Indian cuisine has found admirers across the world, celebrations such as these allow international food traditions to find an audience in Chennai.

"Hosting food celebrations like these gives Americans an opportunity to reconnect with a familiar tradition, while also allowing Chennaites to explore American culture, flavours and cooking styles. At The Palomar by Crossway, we aim to bring people together and create a meaningful connection between cultures," he says.

At The Westin Chennai Velachery, Thanksgiving is being celebrated with a specially curated dinner buffet at Seasonal Tastes on November 26. For Executive Chef Dinesh Kumar, the occasion goes far beyond preparing an elaborate festive spread. It is about creating a sense of belonging and making guests feel connected through food.

"Thanksgiving is not simply about preparing a grand feast; it is about creating a sense of belonging around the table. As chefs, we often communicate emotions through food and gratitude is one of the most beautiful emotions to express," smiles Chef Dinesh.