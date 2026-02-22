From optical illusions to digital art, Chennai celebrates creativity at Oviya Sangamam

“With each passing year, we are trying to scale up and provide a space for budding artists to showcase their work. This platform is also great for networking, allowing both aspiring and established artists to learn from one another,” adds the founder of SK’s The Lines & Curves and Indian Art Factory. One of the senior artists in Tamil Nadu, MA Sankaralingam, has been passionate about art from a very young age. At Chennaiyil Oar Oviya Sangamam, he will be showcasing around 30 of his artworks. “I have tried my hand at various media, including optical illusion and hyperrealistic paintings, among others.” He has created around 102 optical illusion paintings. His works also include double-sided artworks and 360-degree paintings.