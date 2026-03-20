Chennai: From now on, 108 ambulance staff will work only for 8 hours a day

CHENNAI: The Chennai Industrial Tribunal has directed a reduction in the work shifts for "108" ambulance personnel from the existing 12 hours to 8 hours.
The "108" ambulance service scheme, launched nationwide in 2005, is presently operational across all 38 districts of Tamil Nadu, with 1,353 ambulances in service and a workforce exceeding 5,000 personnel, out of which 900 are women workers.
The employees, who are presently engaged in two shifts of 12 hours each per day, had entered into negotiations with the state government seeking a reduction of their working hours to 8 hours. As no consensus was reached, the dispute was referred for adjudication before the Industrial Tribunal in Chennai.
When the case came up for hearing before the Tribunal, Judge Dr P Murugan heard the 108 Ambulance Workers Union in Tamil Nadu, which contended that continuous, forced 12-hour workdays without adequate sleep and rest have resulted in a significant increase in fatal workplace accidents. It was also submitted that women on ambulance duty lack access to separate rooms and lavatories during working hours. It was further argued that such extended working hours are in contravention of labour laws.
The State Head of Operations, EMRI GHS, a key official involved in managing 108 ambulance services, submitted that the service is rendered free of cost to the public on a 24/7 basis without any profit motive, and the 12-hour shift system is uniformly followed across the country. It was also contended that employees had accepted such terms at the time of appointment and were remunerated accordingly.
Rejecting the said submissions, the Tribunal held that, as per the International Labour Organisation, working hours in a day are 8 hours. Accordingly, it directed the ambulance service provider to reduce the existing 12-hour shifts to 8 hours, holding that the former practice violates labour law principles and is against labour jurisprudence governing working time patterns.
It further ordered that the revised 8-hour shift system shall come into effect within 30 days from the date of publication of the award in the Official Gazette under Section 17 (1) of the Industrial Disputes Act. Until the implementation, employees working 12-hour shifts shall be entitled to overtime wages for the additional hours worked, it stressed.
Additionally, the Tribunal directed that separate restrooms be provided for women employees of the 108 ambulance service in government hospitals and other public buildings where ambulances are stationed.