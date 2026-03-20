Chennai: From now on, 108 ambulance staff will work only for 8 hours a day

Rejecting the said submissions, the Tribunal held that, as per the International Labour Organisation, working hours in a day are 8 hours. Accordingly, it directed the ambulance service provider to reduce the existing 12-hour shifts to 8 hours, holding that the former practice violates labour law principles and is against labour jurisprudence governing working time patterns.

It further ordered that the revised 8-hour shift system shall come into effect within 30 days from the date of publication of the award in the Official Gazette under Section 17 (1) of the Industrial Disputes Act. Until the implementation, employees working 12-hour shifts shall be entitled to overtime wages for the additional hours worked, it stressed.

Additionally, the Tribunal directed that separate restrooms be provided for women employees of the 108 ambulance service in government hospitals and other public buildings where ambulances are stationed.