From mythology to modern art, 64 yoginis find new voice in Chennai

In Ekaa: The One – The 64 Yoginis Trail, her canvases don’t simply depict. Each of the 64 forms unfolds like a mood, a memory, or a fleeting state of being, sometimes fierce, sometimes tender, often somewhere in between. What makes this series resonate is its intimacy. It doesn’t place the divine on a pedestal. But brings it closer. In a world that constantly pulls attention outward, these paintings gently turn it inward, nudging you to reconnect with parts of yourself that often go unnoticed.

The travelling exhibition, Ekaa: The One - The 64 Yogini Trail, will have its finale chapter in Chennai. A 91-day, 11,000 km national art journey concludes with the exhibition and film preview. The event will take place from April 6 to 11, at Lalit Kala Akademi, Thousand Lights.