From mouthwash drink to elevated oriental delights

Before delving deep into the restaurant’s vision, why the name Fu Fu? “In Mandarin, Fu means good luck and prosperity. We wish to prosper and also spread positivity to others,” says Japtej Ahluwalia, co-founder of the diner. An initiative of BORN (Beyond Ordinary Restaurants and Nosh), the restaurant is the brainchild of partners Manoj Padmanaban, Japtej Ahluwalia and Gopalsami Mani.

The focus lies on different southeast Asian countries like China, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. “I personally believe that, after Indian cuisine, we lean more towards Asian. We have tried to serve an elevated version of the flavours people already know, presenting a new version of the dishes. This applies especially for Chennaiites as we are exposed to Malaysian and Singaporean flavours due to frequent travels,” shares the co-founder.