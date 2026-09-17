From Meghalaya to Chennai table

It was during her time in Chennai that she began Eat Your Kappa, a platform through which she documented recipes from the Northeast. The motivation was simple: she wanted to find and share the food she had grown up eating.

“I wanted to share the food I grew up eating because I couldn’t find much about it online. Only later did I realise that these recipes were becoming a small record of a food culture that many people had never encountered before,” she says.

That documentation eventually found a much larger audience on MasterChef India. Working with ingredients and flavours that may have been unfamiliar to viewers outside the Northeast, Nambie says she never felt she had to represent an entire region with every plate.

“I was doing what I love. I never thought I had to represent an entire region with every plate. I simply wanted to cook my food in a way that felt true to me. I was open to adapting techniques and presentation, but the flavours and ingredients that made the food distinctly mine were something I wanted to hold on to,” she says.