From Madhubani to AI: Interactive digital art exhibition comes to Chennai

CHENNAI: The Alliance Française of Madras, in collaboration with the French Institute in India, is set to present Communs.Commons: Digital Arts, Shared Ecosystems, Plural Perspectives as part of Novembre Numérique 2026, a celebration of digital creativity, technology and artistic expression. The exhibition will be held at Espace24, Alliance Française of Madras, from November 12 to 30, between 10 am and 6 pm.
The exhibition will feature two interactive installations by digital artist Maxime Touroute, inviting visitors to explore the intersection of art, technology and collective participation.
The first installation, Let's Draw - One World, One Canvas, is a collaborative digital artwork that connects participants from different cities in real time. Visitors can create their own drawings and watch as contributions from others appear on a shared digital canvas, gradually evolving into a collective artwork. By drawing their individual interpretations of horizons and imagined worlds, participants become part of a larger creative experience.
The second installation, Painting Mirror - See Yourself Through Art, uses generative artificial intelligence to transform visitors' photographs into artistic caricatures inspired by traditional Indian art forms, including Gond, Madhubani, Warli and Kalamkari. The interactive experience brings together contemporary technology and India's artistic heritage, offering visitors a creative way to explore traditional visual styles.
Touroute is a digital artist whose practice explores the relationship between technology and humanity through interactive and immersive experiences. His signature installation, Let's Draw, has been showcased in 10 countries across more than 80 exhibitions, bringing people together through collaborative digital art. His work focuses on using technology to encourage creativity, participation and human connections.
Through these installations, Communs.Commons aims to create a shared space where digital innovation meets artistic traditions, encouraging visitors to engage with art through participation and experimentation.