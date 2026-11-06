From Madhubani to AI: Interactive digital art exhibition comes to Chennai

The exhibition will feature two interactive installations by digital artist Maxime Touroute, inviting visitors to explore the intersection of art, technology and collective participation.

The first installation, Let's Draw - One World, One Canvas, is a collaborative digital artwork that connects participants from different cities in real time. Visitors can create their own drawings and watch as contributions from others appear on a shared digital canvas, gradually evolving into a collective artwork. By drawing their individual interpretations of horizons and imagined worlds, participants become part of a larger creative experience.

The second installation, Painting Mirror - See Yourself Through Art, uses generative artificial intelligence to transform visitors' photographs into artistic caricatures inspired by traditional Indian art forms, including Gond, Madhubani, Warli and Kalamkari. The interactive experience brings together contemporary technology and India's artistic heritage, offering visitors a creative way to explore traditional visual styles.