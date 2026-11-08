From grandmother's kitchen to next generation

For chef Goku, one such festive favourite is Munthiri Kothu, a traditional sweet from the Kanniyakumari and Nanjil Nadu regions. Interestingly, it is not a recipe he claims as a family heirloom. His maternal grandmother and father travelled extensively across Tamil Nadu for work, and during these travels, his grandmother picked up the recipe. She would make it during Deepavali, and the tradition has since continued through his mother, who prepares it today. The sweet remains one of his personal favourites.

Made with roasted whole green gram, grated coconut, jaggery and sesame seeds, Munthiri Kothu has a distinctive preparation. The ingredients are combined to make a sweet filling, shaped into small balls, dipped in a thick rice batter and deep-fried until crisp and golden. The result is a traditional festive sweet that carries with it a story of how culinary practices travel across regions and find a place in family kitchens.

For Goku, the gradual disappearance of such preparations reflects a larger change in our relationship with food. Earlier, food was closely connected to seasons, agriculture, communities and family traditions, with recipes passed down orally from one generation to another. Today, smaller families, busy schedules and the convenience of commercially available sweets and savouries have changed the way people prepare for festivals.

"Many recipes were never documented. They existed in the hands and memories of home cooks. When that generation stops cooking, we risk losing not just the recipe but also the techniques, proportions and stories behind it," he says.

He also points out how regional variations are gradually being replaced by a smaller selection of popular festive foods. Traditional rice varieties, millets, indigenous pulses, native oils and regional sweeteners, which once formed an integral part of local cooking, are also becoming less accessible in everyday kitchens.

For him, preserving these preparations requires more than simply writing down the ingredients. It involves travelling to villages, spending time with older home cooks and documenting recipes in their original context. The techniques behind fermentation, roasting, grinding, cooking temperatures, seasonal variations and traditional equipment are equally important. A preparation from Nanjil Nadu, for instance, could be considerably different from its counterpart in Chettinad or Kongu Nadu, and these distinctions deserve recognition.

He believes chefs, researchers and food storytellers have a responsibility to bring these preparations back into conversations, restaurants and contemporary kitchens through pop-ups, tasting menus, food festivals and workshops. More importantly, preserving a recipe also means preserving the farmers, ingredients and ecosystems that make it possible. Younger generations, he feels, should see traditional food as something exciting rather than something they are expected to eat simply because it is part of their heritage. The objective should be to keep these recipes alive in people's kitchens rather than preserve them only in books.

Another traditional savoury preparation he shares is Nada Murukku, made using equal quantities of rice flour and besan, seasoned with fennel seeds and salt. Hot oil is incorporated into the flour mixture before water is added to make a soft, pliable dough. The dough is passed through a murukku press fitted with a ribbon-style disc and deep-fried until crisp and golden.